Want To Know Kanye’s Smartphone Password? We Have It

It's almost as if Kanye is asking for people to hack into his phone.

Kanye met with Donald Trump in the Oval office to discuss topics ranging from "male energy" to Chicago gun violence.

At one point, he presented a mock-up for a hydrogen-powered airplane as he passed around his iPhone.

SportsNet New York’s Kenny Ducey was in attendance and peeped the rapper's lock screen password.

Unsurprisingly, it was 000000. I mean, that's almost as bad as making 1234 the pin on your credit card!

As for the prototype, Trump was hella impressed and (hopefully) joked that they'll "get rid of Air Force 1."

Just another really incredible day at the WH.