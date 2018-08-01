B96 Welcomes Lollapalooza Artist Khalid!

Khalid returns to Chicago and this time, he's taking the Lollapalooza stage!

Since its conception, Lolla has ushered in new, game-changing ways to experience the best live music in a city that never sleeps.

If you’re not unable to attend, you can still your Lolla fix thanks to Red Bull TV which will be streaming a handful of performances for fans stuck at home or in the office.

Live at 7PM on Thursday, August 2: KHALID

Video of Live from Lollapalooza 2018 | Channel 1

Other Artists Hitting the Livestream include:

Franz Ferdinand

Khalid

Chvrches

Arctic Monkeys

James Bay

Tyler, The Creator

Great van Fleet

Post Malone

Borns

Walk the Moon

The National

Dillon Francis

Lovelytheband

Amy Shark

Catfish & the Bottleman

LL Cool J

Logic

St Vincent

The Weeknd

Vampire Weekend

Anderson East

Lykke Li

Manchester Orchestra

Chrome

Jack White

Odesza