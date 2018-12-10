WATCH: Cardi B Gushes About "Adorable" Baby Kulture

Backstage at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash, all the talk was about baby Kulture!

Cardi B chatted with Nina about her finding out about her GRAMMY noms while leaving court -- "it was crazy," she said -- and then gushed about her newborn daughter.

"She really just has a personality," Cardi said.

"The world loves her," she said delving into the nervewracking moment she decided to reveal her to the Instagram world.

"When we did it we started screaming like "ahhhhhh, we was so scared," she said adding that she was on the phone with her sister at the time.

Cardi unveiled baby Kulture shortly after announcing her split from husband Offset who reportedly cheated on her.

