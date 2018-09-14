WATCH: "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" Teaser Will Give You Nightmares

The first official teaser for Chilling of Adventures of Sabrina is here and there's one word to describe it: CREEPY!

The series creators weren't lying when they said the series would have a darker tone than it's predecessor, Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

Amidst a chilling voice singing "happy birthday," we see images showing the Spellman Mortuary, demonic looking school children, a pentagram, a seance, probably an exorcism, and oh, the devil himself is a guest at Sabrina's birthday party.

This is officially the creepiest birthday we've ever scored an invite to.

Video of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina | Teaser: Happy Birthday [HD] | Netflix

Netflix's adaptation will reportedly see "Sabrina wrestling with her dual nature as a half-witch, half-mortal girl while trying to take down the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit."

However, seeing how enamored she is with the darkness while she's blowing out the candles raises a few red flags. Is Sabrina actually evil? Have her to Satan-worshipping aunts convinced her to join the dark side?

One thing is certain: this isn't the Sabrina you remember from childhood.

The 10-episode season hits Netflix on October 28th — just in time for Halloween — so get ready for some serious binge-ing!