You Have to Listen to Donald Trump's Rendition of Ariana Grande's "Thank U, Next"

"Thank U, Next" is a song that can be applied to many situations: break-ups, moments of clarity, and Donald Trump's tweets.

But all jokes aside, on the day that Ariana Grande is supposed to drop her highly-anticipated video for the breakup anthem, Youtuber Maestro Ziikos gifted us with President Trump rendition of the pop hit.

There's something so hilarious about Trump singing, "even almost got married, and for Pete, I'm so thankful."

Check it out below — you'll never be able to get it out of your mind: