Watch A Free Live Stream Of Lollapalooza Performances

If you aren't able to make it to Grant Park, you'll still be able to get in on the Lollapalooza action as the festival will once again be offering a live stream of select performances.

Teaming up with Red Bull TV, live coverage of Lollapalooza will begin at 6 PM CST this Thursday.

The Weeknd, LOGIC, Khalid, Zedd, Odesza, Dillon Francis, Walk The Moon, LL Cool J, and James Bay, are among the artists set to have their sets streamed.

Watch the live stream and get a full list of performers here.