WATCH: JLo Rides Divvy Bike Around The Wrigley Building
Jenny from the block riding around Chi-town!
July 19, 2018
Jennifer Lopez is in Chicago supporting her man A-Rod who is here for the ESPN broadcast of tonight's Cubs game with against the St. Louis Cardinals.
While he was doing business, she was spotted biking around the Wrigley Building on a rented Divvy.
You know what this means - Divvy ridership is about to increase as everyone tries to get that J-LO bod!
@JLo in @Chicago riding around by @WrigleyBlog pic.twitter.com/FosQT8LCei— Destiny Bussey (@BusseyDestiny) July 18, 2018
How does she look that good riding a bike?