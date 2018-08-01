B96 Welcomes Lollapalooza Artist Dillon Francis
Make sure to watch his performance on-demand right here!
Dillon Francis is bringing his fun-spirited nature and electric personality to headline Lollapalooza's infamous Perry's stage!
Since its conception, Lolla has ushered in new, game-changing ways to experience the best live music in a city that never sleeps.
If you’re not unable to attend, you can still your Lolla fix thanks to Red Bull TV which will be streaming a handful of performances for fans stuck at home or in the office.
Live FRIDAY, August 3 at 9pm: Dillon Francis!
Other Artists Hitting the Livestream include:
Franz Ferdinand
Khalid
Chvrches
Arctic Monkeys
James Bay
Tyler, The Creator
Great van Fleet
Post Malone
Borns
Walk the Moon
The National
Dillon Francis
Lovelytheband
Amy Shark
Catfish & the Bottleman
LL Cool J
Logic
St Vincent
The Weeknd
Vampire Weekend
Anderson East
Lykke Li
Manchester Orchestra
Chrome
Jack White
Odesza