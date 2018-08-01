B96 Welcomes Lollapalooza Artist Walk the Moon!

They've appeared at various Lollapalooza's around the world, but now, Walk the Moon is ready to take over Grant Park for Chicago's Lolla!

Since its conception, Lolla has ushered in new, game-changing ways to experience the best live music in a city that never sleeps.

If you’re not unable to attend, you can still your Lolla fix thanks to Red Bull TV which will be streaming a handful of performances for fans stuck at home or in the office.

Live FRIDAY, August 3 at 7:45pm: Walk The Moon!

Other Artists Hitting the Livestream include:

Franz Ferdinand

Khalid

Chvrches

Arctic Monkeys

James Bay

Tyler, The Creator

Great van Fleet

Post Malone

Borns

Walk the Moon

The National

Dillon Francis

Lovelytheband

Amy Shark

Catfish & the Bottleman

LL Cool J

Logic

St Vincent

The Weeknd

Vampire Weekend

Anderson East

Lykke Li

Manchester Orchestra

Chrome

Jack White

Odesza