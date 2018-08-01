B96 Welcomes Lollapalooza Artist Walk the Moon!
Make sure to watch their performance on-demand right here!
They've appeared at various Lollapalooza's around the world, but now, Walk the Moon is ready to take over Grant Park for Chicago's Lolla!
Since its conception, Lolla has ushered in new, game-changing ways to experience the best live music in a city that never sleeps.
If you’re not unable to attend, you can still your Lolla fix thanks to Red Bull TV which will be streaming a handful of performances for fans stuck at home or in the office.
Live FRIDAY, August 3 at 7:45pm: Walk The Moon!
Other Artists Hitting the Livestream include:
Franz Ferdinand
Khalid
Chvrches
Arctic Monkeys
James Bay
Tyler, The Creator
Great van Fleet
Post Malone
Borns
Walk the Moon
The National
Dillon Francis
Lovelytheband
Amy Shark
Catfish & the Bottleman
LL Cool J
Logic
St Vincent
The Weeknd
Vampire Weekend
Anderson East
Lykke Li
Manchester Orchestra
Chrome
Jack White
Odesza