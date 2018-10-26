WATCH: Sabrina the Teenage Witch Sends "Best Witches" to Cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that Netflix's most promising offering of the year, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, premieres today.

The series is a re-imaging of the Archie comics and introduces a new generation to half mortal, half human, Sabrina Spellman.

However, unlike its predecessor Sabrina the Teenage Witch, the new series deals with dark themes, covens, and Satan himself.

Sending the new Sabrina cast well wishes, er witches, is the old cast compromised of Melissa Joan Hart (Sabrina), Nate Richert (Harvey), Caroline Rhea (Aunt Hilda) and Beth Broderick (Aunt Zelda).

“I just wanted to send my ‘best witches’ to Kiernan Shipka — aka the new Sabrina Spellman,” Hart said adding, “By the way, from one Sabrina to the other, if you’re ever given a choice between a broom and a vacuum, choose the vacuum.”

Knowing all too well how dangerous it is to be Sabrina's significant other, Richert gave the new Harvey one crucial piece of advice: "stay alive."

Check out the chock-full-of-nostalgia video below and then boot up your Netflix account to start a Halloween weekend long binge.