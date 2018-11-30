This Taylor Swift Holiday Light Show Lives Up to Its Reputation

Taylor Swift had a larger than life year and it's all culminated into a Taylor Swift-themed holiday light show.

Louie Cortez, a resident of Topeka, Kansas, and self-proclaimed #Swiftie, set his annual family light show to Taylor's hit single "... Ready For It?"

Spoiler: we're 100% ready for it.

The stunning display, which has been getting attention from fans all over the world, cost a lot of money and took over two days to program.

It includes Christmas trees of all sizes with synced up lights that flash along with the song.

“I have been a fan ever since I could remember but it really stuck… when I heard the albums 1989 and Reputation,” he said.

Cortez even got Taylor's seal of approval for the light display.

Do you think she'll make her way out there to check it out? Or send Cortez a Christmas gift?

Watch the video HERE!