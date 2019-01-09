WEDDING ALBUM: Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Sparkly Wedding Photos

The backyard of their L.A home looked magical!

January 9, 2019
Lizzy
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor attend Mickey's 90th Spectacular at The Shrine Auditorium on October 6, 2018

Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

This past December, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara said "I do" in front of their friends and family in their backyard. 

Their fantasy wedding included plenty of romantic lights, a stunning Berta wedding gown, a dramatic veil, a performance from the groom, matching sweatsuits, and a birthday cake. 

I’m a wifey for lifey! Best birthday ever!!!!!! Thank you for everyone who helped make it happen... I Love you forever and always @darylsabara --

A post shared by Meghan Trainor (@meghan_trainor) on

Check out the photo album right HERE, courtesy of People Magazine. 

It looked like the perfect day, didn't it?


 

Tags: 
Meghan Trainor
Daryl Sabara
Wedding