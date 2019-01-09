WEDDING ALBUM: Meghan Trainor & Daryl Sabara's Sparkly Wedding Photos

This past December, Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara said "I do" in front of their friends and family in their backyard.

Their fantasy wedding included plenty of romantic lights, a stunning Berta wedding gown, a dramatic veil, a performance from the groom, matching sweatsuits, and a birthday cake.

Check out the photo album right HERE, courtesy of People Magazine.

It looked like the perfect day, didn't it?



