The Weeknd and Bella Hadid Reportedly Spent All of Coachella Kissing

Is The Weeknd over Selena Gomez and moving on with ex Bella Hadid?

Let's investigate.

During his performance at Coachella, the singer got emotional while belting out "Call Out My Name," a song fans speculated was about Sel because of this dead giveaway lyric: "I almost cut a piece of myself, for your life."

In fact, most of his EP "My Dear Melancholy" seems to be inspired by his breakup with the "Wolves" singer.

Hey, they always say writing is the best form of therapy.

However, one song on the album, "Wasted Times," seems to be referring to his ex Bella Hadid, specifically, how he'd like to get her back.

And it seems to have done its job because fans spotted Abel PACKING ON THE PDA with Bella at Poppy's nightclub's Coachella pop-up.

The Weeknd and Bella were sitting on each other’s laps and all over each other all night long,” an onlooker said. “They definitely looked like they were fully back together.”

Now we know who she's "giving that love to now."

Still, we have to point out that The Weeknd was also spotted cozying up to Justin Bieber's (other) ex Chantel Jeffries at Coachella.

On Saturday, he was spotted walking with his arm around her in the VIP area. They were also seen hugging at one point.

So really, whose name is he calling out now?