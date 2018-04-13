The Weeknd Drops Mysterious, Dark New Video For "Call Out My Name"
No Selena Gomez references in this one!
The Weeknd released an emotionally-charged EP titled "My Dear Melancholy" just last week and all six songs have already dominated the music charts.
Now, he's gifting us a video for "Call Out My Name," a song reportedly addressing his split with Selena Gomez.
Given the inspiration, fans expected the clip to be jam-packed with signs much like Taylor Swift's videos when she sings about exes or takes jabs at her enemies.
However, the video simply shows Abel wandering on a deserted street.When he reaches the chorus, a flock of bats erupt from his mouth.
It's definitely a sickening visual; other oddities in the video include forest animals and some white, demonic looking alien-girl.
One theory making its rounds is that the video draws inspo from his other video "The Birds."
In that song, Abel talks about how he broke a girls heart. I guess this is his way of serving himself some karma?
Watch the video below and let us know what you think!