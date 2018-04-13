The Weeknd Drops Mysterious, Dark New Video For "Call Out My Name"

The Weeknd released an emotionally-charged EP titled "My Dear Melancholy" just last week and all six songs have already dominated the music charts.

Now, he's gifting us a video for "Call Out My Name," a song reportedly addressing his split with Selena Gomez.

Given the inspiration, fans expected the clip to be jam-packed with signs much like Taylor Swift's videos when she sings about exes or takes jabs at her enemies.

However, the video simply shows Abel wandering on a deserted street.When he reaches the chorus, a flock of bats erupt from his mouth.

It's definitely a sickening visual; other oddities in the video include forest animals and some white, demonic looking alien-girl.

One theory making its rounds is that the video draws inspo from his other video "The Birds."

In that song, Abel talks about how he broke a girls heart. I guess this is his way of serving himself some karma?

Watch the video below and let us know what you think!