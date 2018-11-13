Weird Holly Episode 12: Here's Why Posh Spice Isn't Joining the Spice Girls on Tour

Drex and Nina's morning show ft. Gabe Rodriguez is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

The latest news stories dissected and discussed on today's show include:

- "Thank You, Next" just reached a major milestone for Ariana!

- The wildfires in California have affected hundreds of people including many celebrities.

- Victoria Beckham aka "Posh Spice" revealed why she isn't joining the Spice Girls reunion tour.

