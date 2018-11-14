Weird Holly Episode 13 - Will Maroon 5 back out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show?
Here's what's next for The Weeknd and Bella!
November 14, 2018
Drex and Nina's morning show ft. Gabe Rodriguez is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.
The latest news stories dissected and discussed on today's show include:
- Bella and The Weeknd Move in together
- Channing Tatum makes it Instagram official with Jessie J
- There's a petition going around to keep Maroon 5 from performing at the Super Bowl
- Migos hit up Carpool Karaoke!
Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above!