Weird Holly Episode 13 - Will Maroon 5 back out of the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Here's what's next for The Weeknd and Bella!

November 14, 2018
Lizzy
Categories: 
Features

Drex and Nina's morning show ft. Gabe Rodriguez is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

The latest news stories dissected and discussed on today's show include: 

 

- Bella and The Weeknd Move in together 

- Channing Tatum makes it Instagram official with Jessie J

- There's a petition going around to keep Maroon 5 from performing at the Super Bowl 

- Migos hit up Carpool Karaoke!

 

 

Hollywood is weird... hear what Drex, Nina and Gabe had to say about all of it by listening in the player above! 

Tags: 
Weird Holly
Maroon 5
The Weeknd
bella hadid
Migos