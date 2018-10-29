Weird Holly Episode 8 - Demi Lovato's Mom Gives Update on Her Sobriety

Phone, wallet, keys.

Drex and Nina's morning show is here to bring you the hottest gossip around.

Here's what's happening in Hollywood today:

- Michael Buble tried to sing his way to free coffee. Did it work?

- Remember that viral photo of Justin Bieber eating a burrito the wrong way? Turns out, it wasn't even Justin Bieber.

- Demi Lovato's mom gives an update on her sobriety.

- Did Kelly Rowland bleach her skin to look WHITER?

