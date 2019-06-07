Welcome to Good Burger: Jonas Brothers Joining Kel on "All That" Premiere

Nickelodeon is dipping into the nostalgia by rebooting their classic sketch comedy television series "All That."

Not only will the original Kel Mitchell executive produce the show, but he's also going to be doing some of his old skits including the iconic "Good Burger."

90s kids have a place in their hearts for the "Good Burger" sketches.

The Jonas Brothers will help usher in a new era and will be the reboot's first musical guests.

However, Kel said they did have one demand. When he spoke with our sister station 104.3 JAMS, he revealed that the brothers would only perform if they could be in a "Good Burger" sketch.

I guess we're all "Suckers" for "Good Burger."

Nick's "All That" reboot premieres June 15th at 8:30pm!