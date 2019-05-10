Wendy's 50-Cent Frosty's Are Back!

Wendy's is bringing back it's beloved half-price Frosty promotion!

The fast-food chain announced that customers could once again snag a small Frosty milkshake for just 50¢!

They said the promotions, which knocks the price of a small Frosty by 50 cents, is a "certified fan favorite."

Wendy's has also added a slew of new items to the menu including a new $5 Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger, a new line of chicken sandwiches and a $5 meal deal called the Biggie Bag.

Their first quarter has seen massive success and they're hoping the promotions will keep the momentum going.

While saving 50 cents on a Frosty might not seem like much, Wendy’s CEO Todd Penegor said it's a "traffic driver" which means they expect customers to come for the Frosty and stay for a lot more.

They also hope to upsell customers who come for a Frosty by offering a "trade-up opportunity" to include a more expensive Frosty Cookie Sundae.