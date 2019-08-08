Wendy's Is Bringing Back Spicy Chicken Nuggets, Baby!

Wendy's is bringing back their Spicy Chicken Nuggets this Monday and we all have to thank Chance the Rapper for making it happen.

In a Tweet posted May 4, Chance shared his positive affirmations and assured everyone that he would have a great day… and that Wendy’s would bring back the fan favorite spicy chicken nuggets.

Wendy's didn't hestitate but rather took took this as an opportunity to give everyone what they’ve been asking for. In exchange for the small ask of two million likes, of course. Everyone welcomed the marketing ploy with open arms, as any shot at the highly-requested nuggets is one the internet will collectively take.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

In less than 48 hour, the tweet scored the necessary two million likes, and now, Wendy's is coming through on their end of the deal.

Earlier today they tweeted, "Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready."

Ok! Spicy Chicken Nuggets will now be back in all restaurants THIS MONDAY! Get ready. — Wendy's (@Wendys) August 8, 2019

You heard them, get ready for Monday to be the best Monday that's ever Mondayed.

Thanks Wendy's. And thanks Chance the Rapper.