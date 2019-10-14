Christmas in Chicago: Save the Date for the Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in Millennium Park

Chicago is gearing up the holidays!

The annual Christmas tree lighting is set to take place on November 22 between 6p and 7pm at Millennium Park.

According to the Facebook event, "FREE Admission at Millennium Park's Wrigley Square, Michigan Ave. & Randolph St.

Enjoy the glittering tree set among Chicago’s sparkling skyline and the iconic art and architecture of Millennium Park. The Christmas Tree selected and ceremony program featuring music and special guests will be announced at a later date."

Keep checking back for update Chicago holiday events and activities!

