I Put a Spell on You: The Cast of 'Hocus Pocus' 26-Years-Ago VS. Now

Every year, when Halloween rolls around, everyone gathers to watch the beloved spooky classic, 'Hocus Pocus.'

Those characters are preserved in our minds the way they appear in the film, but in reality, 26-years have passed since the film debuted in 1993.

Everyone has grown up, started their own familys, but after stalking them all down, I was reassured that the cast still spends time together!

In fact, unlike most child stars, all of the 'Hocus Pocus' cast embraces their past iconic roles and celebrates the film every year for Freeform's '31 Nights of Halloween' celebration. See the full lineup here.

Check out our "then vs. now" look back at the cast of 'Hocus Pocus.'

1. Bette Midler (Winifred 'Winnie' Sanderson)

"Hocus Pocus" may be Midler's most iconic role, but it was just the beginning for the Grammy Award-winning singer/comedienne/author.

Midler became an American Treasure starring in hit movies like The First Wives Club and The Stepford Wives. She had her own reality show "Bette" and even took her talents to Broadway for "Hello, Dolly!"

2. Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah Sanderson)

When you think of SJP, you either think of her role in 'Hocus Pocus' or you think designer shoes, handbags, and New York City with your gal pals. That's because Sarah Jessica Parker is synonymous with Carrie Bradshaw, the role she assumed in 1998 for the hit HBO series, Sex and the City. Her career also included big-screen movies, product advertisement and becoming one of the biggest fashion icons in the world. She was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her work on the HBO comedy "Divorce."

3. Kathy Najimy (Mary Sanderson)

Najimy has had a very steady acting career following her role in 'Hocus Pocus' in shows like "Sister Hope," "Hey Arnold," "Veronica's Closet," "King of the Hill," and "Make It or Break It."

4. Omri Katz (Max Dennison)

Aside from his role as Max on 'Hocus Pocus,' Katz's biggest role was on 'Dallas.' He guest-starred on a few shows here and there, but his IMDB credits end in 2002. A quick glance at his IG page reveals that he's 1. grown an impressive beard, 2. surfs, 3. loves his dog (good boy!), 4. is involved with a cannabis shop called "The Mary Danksters."

5. Vinessa Shaw (Allison)

Vinessa remained in the limelight in movies such as "Eyes Wide Shut" and "The Hills Have Eyes." She played Kate McPherson on season two of 'Ray Donovan' and guest-starred on shows like 'House' and 'CSI: NY.'

She welcomed a son, Jack, in early 2018.

6. Thora Birch

Thora Birch's credits include 'American Beauty' and 'Ghost World.' She took a hiatus from acting returning in 2016 to star in 'Colony.' She also made an appearance in 'The Walking Dead.' She tied the knot on December 21, 2018 with a few of her castmates in attendance.

7. Doug Jones (Billy Butcherson)

Oh, Billy. Doug looks nothing like his 'Hocus Pocus' character and that was good for his career. The actor has been consistently working in Hollywood. In 2019 alone he has 6 projects in pre-production. He's appeared in 'Teen Wolf,' 'Ouija: Orgin of Evil,' 'Star Trek 2: Discovery,' and as Deathbolt on 'The Flash' and 'Arrow.' But his most accomplished accolade was starring as Amphibian Man in 2017's 'Shape of Water,' which won dozens of awards.

8. Jason Marsden (voice of Thackery Binx)

Marsden played an important role in bringing Thackery Binx, the cursed, immortal black cat to life. Not only did he star as Nelson on Full House and Rich Halke/ Doug in 'Step by Step,' he also lent his voice to plenty of beloved characters like Max Goof, Chester in The Fairy Oddparents, and more! He's also father to 9-year-old Clark Otis Marsden.

9. Sean Murray (Thackery Binx)

Sean Murray added a few (okay, a lot) of titles to his IMDB since winning hearts as the turned-back-from-being-an-immortal-black-cat human 26-years-ago. Most impressively, he's starred as Timothy McGee on NCIS for 13 years! He also had a role in 'JAG' and guest-starred in 'ER,' and 'Touched by an Angel.'

10. Amanda Shepard (Emily)

Starring as Emily in 'Hocus Pocus' was Amanda's first and final movie role. She went on to do some modeling before going into real estate in Malibu, according to Zimbio.

11. Tobias Jelinek (Jay)

Jelinek took a break from acting in 1997 after appearing in 'Batman & Robin.' He got back into it in 2008 and has been on shows like 'The Mindy Project,' 'Stranger Things,' 'Shameless,' 'The Originals,' 'Arrow' as Boots. Most recently, he's appeared on 'NCIS: New Orleans' and 'The Rookie' and will star as Luke / Captain Terrence Luke in 2020's 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' He married wife Irina Costa on September 8, 2012, and they're parents to two beautiful boys.

12. Larry Bagby (Ernie aka ICE)

Larry went on to star in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' 'JAG,' and ventured into the daytime soap-opera realm for a year-long stint on 'Young and the Restless.' Most recently, he appeared on FOX's hit show, '9-1-1.' He's also dedicated to making country music with his band, The Larry Bagby Band of Brothers.