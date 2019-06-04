Where To Get Free Donuts for 'National Donut Day'

National Donut Day, which always falls on the first Friday of June, is upon us.

The glazed and glorious holiday requires everyone with a sweet tooth to indulge in a circular pastry in honor of the "doughgirls" aka the volunteers from the Chicago Salvation Army serving donuts to soldiers fighting in World War I.

Plenty of your favorite establishments are offering freebies to help you celebrate properly.

Stan's Donuts

Stan's is running three promotions, one which has never been done before.

Starting Tuesday, May 28, Stan's will host a social media contest on their IG channel where followers are asked to share where they'd like to take the Stan's van for an hour. The follower with the best response will win an hour with the van that's will be filled with 52 dozen donuts. Better put your thinking caps on and brainstorm what you'd do/who you'd share those free donuts with.

Each customer will get a free glazed cake donut on Friday, the 7th, with any purchase. All locations open at 6am in case you want to start your celebrations extra early.

Stan's Donuts & Coffee is opening a spankin' new location at 750 N. Rush. Check it out and grab your free donut!



Dunkin'

Dunkin' is running a "Dunk Out" promotion which encourages you to live the good life and take a "me time" break to eat a donut. All their classic donuts will be free with any drink purchase!

A day for donuts is a day for America! #DunkOut to Dunkin’ and get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase on #NationalDonutDay, June 7th! -- pic.twitter.com/Sjlb52WJNo — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2019

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme has two excellent promos running on Friday. First off, any doughnut off the Krispy Kreme menu is FREE on Friday, no purchase necessary. And if the company promised to give away a second free doughnut if they give away one million free doughnuts. Uhm, challenge accepted. The company is also introducing the "biggest doughnut innovation yet," so you may want to snag your free doughnuts!

Walmart

Make your way to the bakery section at any Walmart Supercenter or participating Neighborhood Market for a free glazed doughnut. No strings attached. Limit one per person.

Ah, don't you just love doughnut day?

Send us your free doughnut photos!