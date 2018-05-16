This Is Who Made the Royal Wedding Guest List
Spice Girls, George Clooney, and more!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tying the knot this weekend and the guest list for the royal wedding has been kept to a max of 600 people.
So who will be in attendance?
USWeekly got their hands on the celebrity guest list -- here's who made the cut!
Obviously, Prince William, Duchess Kate and their two out of three children will be in attendance. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will serve as page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, while 1-month-old Prince Louis will stay home.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family. The image features on Their Royal Highnesses' Christmas card this year. The photograph shows The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their two children at Kensington Palace. It was taken earlier this year by @chrisjacksongetty Their Royal Highnesses have also announced this morning that Princess Charlotte will attend the Willcocks Nursery School in London from January 2018. The Willcocks Nursery School has said: "We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have chosen the Willcocks Nursery School for Princess Charlotte. We look forward to welcoming Charlotte to our nursery in January."
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles will be there. Our guess is so will his wife, Camilla. Prince Phillip is said to attend just the ceremony.
Wishing a very happy 70th wedding anniversary to Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.
Amal and George Clooney will attend!
#AmalClooney #amal #AmalAlamuddin #amalOfficial
The Spice Girls won't be performing but all five ladies - Victoria Beckham, Mel B, Melanie C, Emma Bunton and Geri Halliwell - will be in attendance.
Emma Bunton, Prince Harry & Victoria Beckham #90s #spicegirls #thespicegirls #music #emmabunton #victoriabeckham #princeharry #1990s #90skids #the90s
Quantico star and Meghan's friend Priyanka Chopra will be there.
It seems Serena Williams has cleared off her schedule and pulled out of the Italian Open in Rome so she'll likely be in attendance.
Being Serena Premire last night @hbo
The Suits cast will be there supporting their former costar! Suits’ Gabriel Macht(Harvey Specter), Gina Torres (Jessica Pearson), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), Abigail Spencer (Dana Scott) and Markle's TV husband Patrick J. Adams (Mike Ross) are expected to attend.
Suitors, the wait is almost over! #Suits Season 7 returns March 28 at 9/8c on @USA_Network.
Chelsea Davy, Prince Harry's ex, was on the preliminary list. The two have reportedly remained friends and there are no hard feelings. Sources say Meghan would have no problem with her being there.
Met this little Zimbo for the first time on this epic day #littleReiRei #HappyZimbos #riseupZimbabwe #freshstart #ProudlyZimbabwean @hayleybarrowman --------
