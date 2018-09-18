This Is Why Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Weren't at the Emmys

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson were set to attend the biggest night in television, the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, last night (Monday, September 17).

However, in an unsurprising twist, neither of them actually showed up.

Ariana's team responded to reports last night to explain their absence:

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding," they told People.

Ariana's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passed away just last week suddenly after an apparent overdose. He was 26.

It's no surprise that Ariana wanted to take some time away from the spotlight to process and grieve. And it's incredibly sweet of her fiance, Pete, to stay by her side even though Lorne Micheals of SNL produced the show and his co-stars served as the night's hosts. SNL also won the Emmy for "Best Variety Sketch."

We cannot stress the importance of self-care. Ariana has gone through a lot of ups and downs within the span of a year-and-a-half including a terrorist attack during her Manchester, England show which killed 22 fans last May.

You can't blame her for needing some space. We're wishing Ari the best and hoping she takes all the time she needs to heal.