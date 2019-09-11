B96 Presents Why Don't We's Exclusive Pop-Up Shop in Chicago

Hey, Limelights!

B96 has your chance to win passes to an exclusive Why Don’t We acoustic performance at their merch pop up shop in Chicago at a *top* secret location!

The only way into the pop-up performance is by winning the tickets through B96!

You and a friend will gain access to a special Why Don’t We performance. Select GRAND PRIZE WINNERS will also qualify for a private shopping experience and a chance to meet the band.

The Why Don’t We pop up shop contains exclusive, never-before-seen merch that will not be sold anywhere else! You won’t want to miss this!

Be sure to download the app, favorite B96 and enable push notifications. Keywords will be sent out at 6pm and 7pm daily through the RADIO.COM app. Then listen to B96 at 6:15 and 7:15 each day for your shot to win!

See the full rules below!

Why Don't We Pop-Up Shop Giveaway

Contest Date Range: Thursday, September 12, 2019 6:15pm-Wednesday, September 25, 2019 7:30pm

Contest Rules:

For the Why Don't We Pop-Up Shop app contest, you can enter beginning Thursday, September 12 at 5:15pm (CT) through Wednesday, September 25, 7:30pm (CT). To enter, enable notifications for the App, sign up or login to your existing free RADIO.COM App account, have the station “B96” selected as one of the your “favorites”. Beginning on Thursday, September 12, 2019 you will receive a unique keyword/code word by push notification from the station at 6:00pm (CT) and 7:00pm (CT) each weekday until Wednesday, September 25, 2019. There will be a different keyword/code word given each hour. No keyword/code words will repeat. Beginning on Thursday, September 12, 2019 through Wednesday, September 25, listen for the cue to call at 6:15pm (CT) and 7:15pm (CT), be caller 12 to 312-591-9696, give the correct keyword/code word given that hour, to be the winner for the contest winner for that hour. There will be one (1) winner selected each hour, for a total of two (2) winners selected each weekday. There will be twenty (20) total winners in the entry period, and upon verification receive two (2) entry passes to the exclusive Why Don't We Pop-Up Shop performance taking place on Friday, September 27, 2019. There is no value associated with the prize. Prize provided by Atlantic Records. Must be 14 or older to win. Otherwise, WBBM-FM's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking here.