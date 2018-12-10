Why Don't We Play "8 Letters" at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash

What word has 8 letters and perfectly sums up how we feel about Why Don't We?

Obviously, I love you.

When the boys stopped by the backstage hangout area at the B96 Pepsi #JingleBash -- their second one, I might add -- they played a game based on their hit single.

Nina and Gabe gave clues to a word with 8 letters while the boys tried to guess it.

How do you think they did? Find out in the player above.

At one point, Zach even turned the tables on Nina and Gabe!