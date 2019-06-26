Why Don't We Sings "Thotiana," "Low Key" and More at B96 Pepsi #SummerBash

The game is simple: you get one word and you have to sing the first song that comes to mind.

June 26, 2019
Lizzy
Julia and Kenzie put the guys of Why Don't We on the spot in the best way possible. 

Backstage at the B96 Pepsi #SummerBash, WDW picked out words out of Kenzie's Easter basket (the most action that basket's ever scene) and the guys had to sing the first song that came to mind. 

Words like 'summer,' 'thotiana,' 'low key' and 'crank that' yielded some HILARIOUS results. 

Which member had the most wins under his belt?

 

