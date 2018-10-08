Why Is There a Crib in Ariana Grande's Latest Photo?

Blame it on Piggy Smalls.

Ariana Grande sent Arianators into a frenzy recently when she posted a photo with a full-on crib in the background.

Fans took the comment section on Instagram to find out what was actually going on.

Katy Perry summed up all of our thoughts into one concise comment: "WHAT ARE YOU COOKING IN THE CRIB."

Ari played along for a hot minute by responding that the crib was for her "secret child, duh," before clearing up the rumors that she doesn't have a bun in the oven.

In fact, there was a pretty logical explanation for everything — the crib is for her new pet pig with fiancee Pete Davidson.

"That's Piggy Smalls' play pen in the background," she responded before telling fans that the heat lamp is used to keep Piggy warm.

Oh, Piggy — you fooled us!