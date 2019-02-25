This Is Why You're Being Flooded with Texts from Mayoral Campaigns

Have you been receiving odd text messages from several mayoral campaigns?

You're not the only one.

Since the mayoral election is just one day away, campaigns are hustling to persuade voters to vote for their candidate.

And unfortunately, that means they are doing it by flooding voters with spammy text messages.

Many of the recipients of these text messages have been baffled, irritated, and wondering "how did they get my number."

I know that was certainly my reaction.

In some instances, the messages are even addressed to someone of a different name making the whole situation that much more frustrating.

CBS 2 did some digging and found that the law "does allow for political text messages without consent, as long as it is a personalized message."

They found out that about 12 campaigns are using text messaging to reach potential voters. Campaigns may have outsourced their promotion to companies like Texting Base.

Though this may not always work, I've found that if you respond "Unsubscribe," that same number won't text you again. It's worth a try.