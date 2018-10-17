Windy City Bucket List: Live In Chicago? You Have to Do These 60 Things

If you live in Chicago or are just passing by and visiting, we've put together a bucket list of everything you need to check out in the city.

Chicago is a massive melting pot of cultures so naturally, we have a lot to offer.

Don't miss out!

1. Party like a rockstar at Chicago's 4-day music festival, Lollapalooza.

2. Museum Triple Threat: Make sure to check out the major museums Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium, and the Field Museum, in one day!

3. Overcome your fear of heights on Willis Tower's Skydeck/ Ledge and the Hancock's Tilt.

4. Brush up on your Chicago history on the Architecture Tour.

5. Grab a Chicago-style hot dog at Superdawgs, Portillos, or Gene & Jude's.

6. Catch a Cub's game at the iconic Wrigley Field.

7. Experience a show at the Lyric Opera.

8. Take a picture by Cloud Gate aka The Bean.

9. Walk around Millenium Park.

10. See Buckingham Fountain.

11. Catch the city views at Cindy's rooftop.

12. Relax by the Chicago River while sipping on wine at City Winery.

13. Catch a show at the Green Mill .

14. Take in the greenery at the Garfield Park Conservatory.

15. Take in all the touristy sights at Navy Pier... and yes, you must ride the Centennial Wheel!

16. Given the Pedway system a go. Smells are free.

17. Make bad decisions at the Hang-Uppe.

18. Make it a Beach Day at Montrose Beach, North Avenue Beach, or Ohio Street Beach.

19. Be a kid for the day at Lincoln Park Zoo.

20. Catch a Blackhawks or Bulls game at United Center.

21. See a concert at United Center or Soldier Field.

22. Tailgate a Bears game at Soldier Field.

23. Run or cheer folks on at the Chicago Marathon.

24. Eat deep dish at Lou Malnati's, Giordano's, or Pequod's!

25. Catch a show a comedy show at Second City.

26. Go shopping on State Street.

27. Peek into the Old Marshall Field's store.

28. Ride the El-train.

29. Hop on the Metra and visit the surrounding suburbs.

30. See the city from above during a helicopter tour.

31. Splurge at Alinea $$$$

32. Eat a burger at Au Cheval... or if the line is outrageous, Small Cheval!

33. Get a super secret cocktail at Violet Hour.

34. Grab Italian Beef & Italian Ice at Al's Beef on Taylor St.

35. Take a hike on the 606

36. Rock climb at Maggie Daley Park

37. Go to a Blue's show at Buddy Guy's or Kingston Mines

38. Take the water taxi to Chinatown

39. Play some games at the Emporiums, an arcade bar.

40. Head over to the Rosemont Outlets!

41. Bike or jog the lakefront. If you do choose to bike, rent a Divvy!

42. Get stuck in major traffic on LSD.

43. Check out a local brewery. We recommend Lagunitas or Goose Island.

44. Become an extra in a TV show.

45. Munch of some pizza at Piece Pizza where they also brew their own beers!

46. Take in Indian and Pakistani cuisine on Devon Ave between California and Ravenswood.

47. See the insane skyline at Promontory Park.

48. Watch a movie in Millennium Park

49. See a show at the Chicago Theatre!

50. Take a shot of Malort at one of the dive bars. Trust us on this one.

51. Eat your weight in donuts! Do-Rite and Stan's are the only way!

51. Venture into Chicago's favorite Mexican neighborhood, Pilsen and take in the street art.

52. Catch Chicago's annual Air and Water Show!

53. Lounge on the lawn at Ravinia festival!

54. Learn about Chicago at Chicago's History Museum.

55. Get some delicious Polish pierogi at a staple, authentic polish restaurants like Staropolska, SMAK-TAK, or Pierogi Heaven.

56. Get some street food at Maxwell's Street Market.

57. Go shopping on the Mag Mile where you'll find Chicago's Water Tower.

58. Tour Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art.

59. Attend the mouthwatering Taste of Chicago!

60. Get an "old-school" sundae at Margie's Candies!

Bonus: If you are here in the winter, see them light the city's official Christmas tree in Millennium Park!

What would you add to the list?

How many of these have you checked off?