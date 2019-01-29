Winning Super Bowl Party Recipe Ideas from the Staff at B96 & JAMS

We rounded up the B96 & 104.3 JAMS on-air staff to share some of their favorite Super Bowl Sunday party recipes.

The outcome? A bunch of mouth-watering options that aren't overly complicated and will impress all of your guests!

Check 'em out and let us know which ones you decide to make!

Munchies

Julia's Kettle Chip BBQ Nachos

What You'll Need:

1 bag of kettle chips

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups cooked chicken, shredded

1/2 red pepper, chopped

1/2 cup diced red onion

2-3 large white button mushrooms, sliced thin

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

small handful of parsley, chopped

Recipe:

- On a large baking sheet, spread out the chips.

- Mix the shredded chicken, chopped red pepper, diced onion, sliced mushrooms and barbecue sauce, stirring until everything is evenly coated.

- Mix the mozzarella and cheddar cheese together in a separate bowl.

- Next, layer half of the cheese over the chips and then, layer the chicken mixture over the chips evenly and top with the remaining cheese.

- Bake in the oven for 8 minutes. Remove from the oven, top with parsley and serve immediately.

Jen BT's Oven Baked Sliders!

Prep Time: 5 mins

Cook Time: 25 mins

What You'll Need:

2 pounds ground beef

1 package dry onion soup mix

1 small onion, finely diced

Hawaiian Dinner Rolls

6 American Cheese Slices

Recipe:

- Mix ground beef with the onion soup mix. Spread it out as a thin layer. Spread the diced onions evenly on top of the meat. Bake for 15 minutes at 350 degrees (the meat will shrink, that's meant to happen).

- Remove from onion and place cheese slices on top. Put back in the oven for 3-5 minutes to melt the cheese.

- Slice the Hawaiian dinner rolls with a serrated knife and place on top of the cheese. Bake another 3-5 minutes.

- Slice Burgers with a large pizza cutter or knife. Use a spatula to remove from the pan and place on bottom bun.

- Serve and enjoy!

Jen BT's Doritos Enchilada Casserole

Cook Time: 30 minutes

What You'll Need:

1 package of Doritos (13-ounce), save 2 chips for casserole topping.

2 tbsp, onion, grated

1 10 oz can chili with beans

10 to 15 oz can of enchilada sauce

8 oz can of tomato sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheese

TOPPING:

2 cups Doritos

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/4 cup sour cream

Recipe:

- Preheat Oven to 375 degrees

- Crumble 6 cups Doritos with your hands into a large mixing bowl

- Add the Onion, chili, enchilada sauce, tomato sauce and 1 1/2 cups shredded cheese to the crumbled Doritos.

- Stir with a spatula to combine. Place mixture into an 8.5-11 inch baking dish. Bake for 20 MINUTES.

- Remove from oven. Spread the sour cream over the top of the casserole with a large spoon. Top with remaining 2 cups Doritos. Then sprinkle with the 1/2 cup of the cheddar cheese. Bake for another five minutes and serve.

Lizzy's Crockpot BBQ Pulled Chicken Sliders

What You'll Need

- 2 lbs Chicken Breast

- Steak and Cajun seasoning

-1 1/4 cup BBQ sauce

- 1/2 Italian dressing

- a few dashes of Worchestire

- Hawaiin rolls

Recipe:

- Prep the chicken

- Season the chicken with steak and cajun seasoning

- Mix together BBQ sauce and Italian dressing

- Place chickens in crock pot

- Pour sauce mix over chicken

- Set crock pot to cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours

- When the chicken is ready, shred it using two forks

- Load it up onto Hawaiin Rolls (or your bun preference) and enjoy!

OPTIONAL: top with purple slaw, cucumbers, or coleslaw.

Libations

Both Nikki and Rebecca agreed — Jello-O shots are a must!

You can make jello shots representing just your team, or if you have fans of both, make 2 different batches each representing the teams playing. (This gets into a fun game of "take a shot for your team!)

Trick to the perfect buzzy shot: Jell-O calls for a cup of hot water and a cup of cold. Replace that cold cup with the alcohol of your choice!

Expert tip: To achieve the “colors for your team” - you can add food coloring for the perfect match!

Check out Rebecca's from last year for inspiration!

Hot Cheetos-Dusted Beer

This fiery cocktail combines Sriracha, Hot Cheeto dust, and beer making it the perfect combination where the cold compliments the savory heat.

Recipe:

- Chill Coors Light until mountains are blue.

- Select a chili paste hot sauce and pour into a bowl.

- Grind hot puffed cheese sticks into powder with a food processor.

- Pour powder mixture in shallow bowl or plate and create a “well” for the can.

- Dip top of Coors Light can in hot sauce.

- Tightly pack powdered hot puffed cheese sticks onto the rim with a spoon.

- Dip Coors Light into welled powder to create a thick rim.

Credit: Coors Light

Dessert

Angie's Chocolate Covered Strawberry Footballs

What You'll Need:

- Your favorite type of chocolate

- White chocolate

- strawberries

- toothpicks

- styrofoam

- wax paper

- decorating bag

Recipe:

- Wash and clean the strawberries

- Trim strawberry leaves

- Melt the chocolate in a stovetop pan or in the microwave. Be careful not to overheat the chocolate.

- Stick a toothpick in place of the stem and dip the strawberries in the chocolate

- Tilt the strawberry upside down so the excess chocolate runs down

- Stick strawberries upside down into a piece of styrofoam. This method allows them to harden without the chocolate dripping off.

- Refrigerate for about 10-15 minutes or until fully hardened

- Melt white chocolate and put it in a disposable decorating bag with a #2 tip or cut off the top of the bag to create a tiny hole.

- Remove strawberries from the fridge, take out the toothpicks, and place them on wax paper.

- Begin drawing vertical lines down the berries.

- When you're done with the vertical lines, the chocolate should be drying so you can now go back and make 4 horizontal lines.

To-Order

Tyler’s fried world famous fried chicken recipe: Harold's Chicken ordered through the Uber Eats app and passed off as his own.

Decorations

Your best bet is to hop on over to Party City to score some NFL Los Angeles Rams or NFL New England Patriots party supplies. There are also generic Superbowl LIII tableware and decoration kits depending on how many guests you're going to invite.

However, my favorite party feature is the Infladium, an inflatable snack stadium. We got this last year for our Super Bowl party and man, it fit SO MANY snacks. The best part is that you only have to buy it once and can just swap out the stadium food containers with the $5.99 kit.