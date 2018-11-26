Winter Storm: Major Flight Cancellations in Chicago

If you don't need to be near the airport today, avoid it at all costs.

The blizzard that pummeled the Chicago area last night is wreaking havoc for travelers.

After more than 6-inches descended on the city, hundreds of flights were canceled and tons of travelers were stranded and upset while trying to make it home after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Sunday was voted one of the busiest travel days of the year so a storm was the last things anyone, passengers and employees, needed.

As of 9:30 p.m. Sunday, there were 748 flights canceled out of O’Hare International Airport and 124 at Midway International Airport.

The Chicago Department of Aviation commissioner Jamie Rhee says it has 350 plows and trucks ready to clear snow at the airports, along with 10,500 tons of salt, and 350,000 gallons of de-icer fluid.

He urges passengers to check with airlines about flight status and re-booking options.

And as someone who has worked for an airline on the front lines during a massive cancelation, please be patient with your airline employees. They are doing the best they can in a situation that's also stressful for them!