Wizards of Waverly Place Actor David Henrie & Wife Expecting a Baby Girl!

There's a new little wizard coming to town!

Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie is going to be a dad.

The Disney alum revealed that he and his wife, Maria Cahill, are expecting their first child together.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL. Im a Poppa!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’ That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun? I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother #baby #itsagirl #shotgun #poppa #dad," he added alongside a picture of the couple popping a balloon filled with pink glitter at their gender reveal party.

The duo tied the knot not too long ago in April of 2017.

Henrie has remained very close to his Wizards co-stars so it wasn't a surprise that Selena Gomez, Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, David Deluise and Maria Canals-Barrera all attended the nuptials.

Do you think Selena will be the future baby's god mom? How could it not be Alex Russo?