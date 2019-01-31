Worked During the Polar Vortex? You Can Win a One Year Supply of Coffee

Were you required to go into work on the second coldest day on record while everyone else had the luxury of staying cozy and working from home?

Well, we've got some good news for you. Your dedication to the craft may just pay off.

Maxwell House announced that it would be giving away one year's supply of coffee to 100 people who had to work during these historic temps.

How do you win?

Tweet at Maxwell House (@Maxwell_House) with a photo of yourself working during the Polar Vortex and use the hashtag #MaxwellHouseSweeps.

Work doesn’t stop because of the cold, and neither do you. So if you’re out there getting the job done in the #PolarVortex, reply with a photo of yourself working hard using #MaxwellHouseSweeps for the chance to win a year’s supply. pic.twitter.com/OTV2yVIzUJ — Maxwell House (@Maxwell_House) January 30, 2019

Entries must be received between 1/30/19 and 12pm EST 2/1/19 to be eligible!

You can find more information on their Twitter, but hey, if this is you, you deserve the recognition. And you could just be winning a year's supply of coffee!