Would Kim Kardashian Run for President?

Kim Kardashian is talking politics again.

After successfully freeing Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was facing a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense, Kim K is responding to inquiries about whether or not she'd run for office.

Yep... we mean the President's office.

When asked if she would ever consider running by CNN’s Van Jones, Kardashian said, “I don’t really think that’s even on my mind."

The political talk show host than reminded her that "Donald Trump is president, it could happen," to which Kim replied: “I know, that’s why [my husband] Kanye [West] loves him. It’s the idea that anything could happen.”

Though it isn't what Kim is going for per say, she took a page from Justin Bieber's handbook and said she'd "never say never."

However, she's more focused on activism.

“I just want to help, starting with one person at a time. I think sometimes if more people would just put their personal feelings aside and talk about really important issues that have to be discussed, then so much more can get done," she revealed.

President or not, it's entirely possible that Kim will find herself at the White House on a more permanent basis if hubby Kanye makes good on his promise to run in 2020.

And if helping the masses is any indication of her priorities as First Lady, let's just say we're slightly impressed!