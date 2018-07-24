You Can Party at the Iconic "Scream" House This Halloween

Would you spend a night at the "Scream" house?

The house used in the popular horror flick franchise will be opening its doors to die-hard fans who are interested in a possible run-in with Ghostface.

Anthony Masio and Nate Rago, the guys behind Scream Comes Home in California, spent about $22K to rent out the original house.

They plan to recreate the original house party during Halloween weekend, and they've decked it out with scary surprises including tons of memorabilia from the film.

Video of Scream | &#039;House Party&#039; (HD) - Courteney Cox, David Arquette | Miramax

If you're interested in attending, basic tickets cost $2200.

The overnight packages are already sold out by came in at a hot $1750.

To kick things up a notch, you can even pay a little more to have the guy behind Ghostface﻿'s voice, Roger Jackson, call and harass you just like in the movie.