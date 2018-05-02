You Have To Binge Watch These Shows this Summer

Most people have a lot more free time during the summer season but unfortunately, primetime shows go on hiatus in May and don't start up again until September.

There are a few exceptions to that nowadays considering more cable and satellite channels along and streaming services are dabbling in original series'.

If you find yourself lounging around without anything to watch, we have a few shows we highly recommend getting lost it.

Depending on how quickly you binge, you might even catch up to the current seasons!

1. Younger

TVLand's most addictive drama follows a middle-aged woman named Liza who attempts to go back into the workforce and finds that her age is a huge obstacle. After a hot 26-year-old mistakes her for a 28-year-old at the bar, she decides to run with it and pretends to be much younger to secure a job in publishing which is where the journey and her second shot at life really starts. It's a show that's relatable to women of all ages; the women have killer fashion, the guys aren't bad to look at and the love triangles will keep you hooked. Catch up on all four seasons before the season 5 premiere on Tuesday, June 5th.

Video of YOUNGER Season 1 TRAILER | New Series

2. The Bold Type

Three best friends working their dream jobs at Scarlet Magazine could be cliche but Freeform has figured out a way to make us really involved in the lives of Kat, Sutton and Jane. Inspired by the real story of Cosmopolitan, there's a girl-power approach in this modern-age Sex and The City with sex, romance and important life lessons sprinkled throughout. The second season premieres on Tuesday, June 12th!

Video of The Bold Type | Official Trailer | Freeform

3. 13 Reasons Why

The show has stirred up much controversy for its depiction of teen suicide as it examines the reasons why Hannah Baker took her own life through a series of cassette tapes she left behind. Season two hits Netflix on May 18!

Video of 13 Reasons Why | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

4. Good Girls

Part Breaking Bad and part Bad Moms, this new NBC drama finds Beth, Annie and Ruby taking back their power and control of their own destiny by robbing a local grocery store. This causes a chain-reaction with each episode finding them in a new and unpredictable situation. The first season just wrapped but we're hoping they get a renewal!

Video of GOOD GIRLS Official Trailer (2018) Christina Hendricks NBC Comedy Series HD

5. Famous in Love

Paige scores big when she lands a coveted role in a major Hollywood blockbuster. But with fame come unexpected consequences and her whole life is turned upside down as she's thrust into the spotlight. The series comes from Pretty Little Liars showrunner I. Marlene King.

Video of Famous in Love | official trailer #1 (2017) Bella Thorne

6. Pretty Little Liars

Which brings me to Pretty Little Liars. If by some miracle you missed the hoopla surrounding the mystery of "A" then maybe it's time you get on board and binge watch all seven seasons. It might be useful if you plan on watching the Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists which also stars PLL actresses Mona (Janel Parrish) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse).

Video of Pretty Little Liars Season 1 Trailer

7. Life Sentence

Lucy Hale, best known for the role of Aria in Pretty Little Liars, headlines the new CW series about a girl who thinks her life is over until she finds out that her cancer has been cured. A second season doesn't seem likely but don't let that discourage you - it's a fun and fluffy watch that will convince you to always live your best life.

Video of Life Sentence | First Look Trailer | The CW

8. Young and Hungry

The Freeform series is heading into its final season on Wednesday, June 20th so you still have some time to binge watch and get all caught up on the tumultuous love story between tech-guru Josh Kaminski and his chef Gabi Diamond. Trust us, Gabi's shenanigans will have you laughing for 20-minutes straight!

Video of Emily Osment YOUNG &amp; HUNGRY Official Trailer |NEW TV SHOW 2014| HD

9. Big Little Lies

Based on the same-titled best-seller by Liane Moriarty, this darkly comedic limited series tells a tale of murder on otherwise tranquil Monterrey, California. The "who-dun-it" mystery will keep you guessing till the end but along the way, you'll find yourself drawn to the characters and their twisted, dark secrets. The series was such a hit it and the stellar cast (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern) swept awards left and right. Thanks to the fans, season 2 is currently in production.

Video of BIG LITTLE LIES Trailer (2017) Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman

10. Riverdale

Nothing is ever as it seems in Riverdale. Based on the "Archie" comics, Archie, Betty Cooper, Jughead Jones, Veronica Lodge and Cheryl Blossom naviagte the darkness in seemingly innocent Riverdale especially after the mysterious murder of Cheryl's brother Jason Blossom.