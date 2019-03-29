You Have to see the Reason Why Lady Gaga Broke Up with Her Ex-Fiancee

Lady Gaga and her ex-fiancee Christian Carino called it quicks early in 2019.

Their breakup was the fuel to the 'Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper' are an item rumors.

Fans believed that Gaga and Cooper's on-screen chemistry during 'A Star Is Born' translated into their real life.

Many of these fans even wished the couple would get together despite Cooper's happy relationship with Irina Shayk.

But alas, the truth has finally come out about why Gaga and Carino's relationship headed to splitsville and it has absolutely nothing to do with charming Cooper.

In fact, Gaga broke it off because Carino wouldn't stop texting her.

Turns out, there is such a thing as texting someone too much.

According to reports, Carino's serial texting was a sign of jealousy.

"Chris didn't treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship," a source explained to Us Weekly.

Another source added that jealousy played a role in the split. "He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either," they said.

Gaga, who just celebrated her 33 birthday, has been spending a lot of time with Jeremy Renner post the split.

Sources close to the star are debunking romance rumors already saying the two have been and remain good friends.