You Have to Try Target's Personal-Sized Heart-Shaped Reese’s Cookie Skillet for V-Day

When it comes to Valentine's Day there are two rules: you must watch rom-coms and calories don't count.

That being said, Target is delivering the goods this Valentine's Day.

Behold, Reese’s chocolate chip cookie heart-shaped skillet.

Target Is Selling a Personal-Sized Heart-Shaped Reese’s Cookie Skillet https://t.co/zyFvuuolQr — Christina BP (@peeps1973) January 7, 2019

The 3.4-ounce cookie mix is perfect for sharing with a loved one or keeping for yourself.

If you're single, you're not even going to be missing a S/O when you're devouring this delicious baked good.

And if you're in a relationship, the only way to your S/O's heart is through this skillet! I'm not kidding.

The gooey goodness is made from Reese's peanut butter chips and chocolate chips and retails for just $7. Did we mention it also comes with a heart-shaped cast iron skillet?

Now, if peanut butter isn't your jam, you can opt for the Hershey's Special Dark Chocolate brownie mix in a heart-shaped skillet. Just be careful -- this one is only 2.4 ounces so share accordingly.

Our suggestion? Get both because remember rule #1, calories don't count.

Valentine's Day never tasted so good!