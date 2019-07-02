You'll Never Believe The Odd Place Where Alessia Cara Writes All of Her Songs

Inspiration hits in the wildest of places and when it does, no matter where you are, you have to run with it.

Most artists know what it's like to go through a creative drought, and they also know that it's pertinent to find a space where they can get their creative juices flowing.

For Alessia Cara that creative space is the the bathtub.

And while that that may SEEM like a normal place to write a song, Alessia revealed that she's usually sitting in an empty bathtub fully clothed.

"I like to write in very tiny, tiny spaces," she said adding, "I feel like there's less distraction around me that way, um, so I'm always hiding in little corners, closets, and random places like that."

Hmm... what would happen if she tried filling the bathtub but remained fully clothed?

Other odd songwriting places include the bathroom floor and the aformentioned closets.

Look, we don't care where Alessia writes as long as she keeps giving us emotionally satisfying songs like "Out of Love" and "Scars to Your Beautiful."

You can catch Alessia opening up on tour for fellow Canadian Shawn Mendes!