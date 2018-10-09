Your Fall Wardrobe Just Got an Upgrade From Justin Timberlake
We like to call this style "Man of the Woods."
Take it from the Man of the Woods himself, you need these staple pieces in your wardrobe this fall.
Justin Timberlake is a quadruple threat; he's a singer, actor, comedian and a fashion designer.
And he's taken it upon himself to provide you with a "Fresh Leaves" collection that brings you the best of his personal style; a style that is pumpkin patch and tractor riding ready!
The collection just dropped at Nordstrom and Levi's and features trucker jackets, oversized camo hoodies, lumberjack-inspired tees, and flannel. (Hits play on his MOTW track "Flannel.")
Obviously, no outfit is complete without some slim tapered jeans which retail for only $98.
In fact, Justin is such a man of the people, none of his items exceed $160.
So what are you waiting for? Click HERE to shop the x Justin Timberlake collection.
Oh, and if you go to the actual mall, you can enjoy seeing life-size pictures of JT everywhere. It's the best.