Your Guide to All the 2019 New Year's Day Brunches in Chicago!

After a long night of partying, drinking, and ringing in the New Year, there's really nothing you want to do the next morning.

Well, okay, there is one thing you want to do: PAJAMA brunch.

There's nothing better than rolling out of your bed in your PJs and devouring a scrumptious, probably greasy, brunch complete with mimosas and Bloody Mary's to cure the hangover.

No worries, if you aren't into wearing your pajamas in public, there are a ton of other dining options in the city for you to make sure you kick off the new year with a full stomach!

Check out our list of New Year's Day Brunches in Chicago!

Remember: New Year's Day is really busy make reservations in advance!

1. Cafe Ba Ba Reeba - 2024 N Halsted St,

Start 2019 with a Build-Your-Own-Bloody Mary Bar on Tuesday, Jan 1, from 9am -3pm. Come in your pajama and score a gift card EQUAL to the price of your meal (minus tax and gratuity). Happy hour will kick off at 4pm - 6pm if that's more your thing. Dinner will be served from 3pm to 10pm! Menus HERE!

Brunch from 9am – 3pm

2. Monnie Burke's - 1163 W 18th St

Monnie Burke's is kicking off their first annual New Year's Day Pajama Brunch buffet! If wearing PJs wasn't an incentive enough, they'll also give you 10% off your bill!

Brunch from 10am - 3pm

3. Stella Barra - 1954 N. Halsted Street

Rock your cozy PJs at Stella Barra's New Year's Day brunch buffet from 9am-2pm! Again, if you wear a pajama, you'll receive a gift card EQUAL to the price of your meal (minus tax and gratuity) to use on a future visit. Check out the menu and book your visit now!

Brunch from 9am – 2pm

4. Haymarket Pub & Brewery - 737 W Randolph St

Cure the hangover in your jammies with a brunch menu, Bloody Mary bar, and killer 90's tunes from Uncle Jesse and The Rippers starting at 11am!

Brunch from 11am

5. Beatrix – River North, Streeterville & Fulton Market

Beatrix brunch is just what you need to kick off 2019. Recommendations include the Spicy Bloody Mary and Boozy Banana Joe!

Brunch from 8am – 3pm

6. Big Bowl - Chicago, Lincolnshire, Schaumburg

Big Bowl is celebrating the new year with specials, sangria and their regular menu. Since doors open at noon, this is perfect for those who may want to sleep in a little longer! ]

Lunch from Noon - 10pm

7. Bub City - 435 N Clark St

Bub City's boasts daytime brunch and late-night karaoke for NYD! They've got a Southern brunch menu, a build-your-own Bloody Mary Bar and live music from 10am-3pm including specials, $15 pitchers of Modelo and Bud Light.

Brunch from 10am – 3pm

8. Bub City - Rosemont (Parkway Bank Park 5441 Park Place)

Almost like #7 except that they are in the suburbs. Live music, Southern brunch, and a Bloody Mary bar all await you here!

Brunch from 10am – 3pm

9. Hub 51 - 51 W Hubbard

Planning on eating a lot on New Year's Day? Check out Hub 51's all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, their Sushi station, and a Craft Bloody Mary and Mimosa Bar. Liquor $8 and brunch $36 per person!

Brunch from 10am – 3pm

10. R. J Grunts - 2056 N Lincoln Park W

New Year's Day with an all-you-can-eat brunch just sounds like a good idea especially for $16.99! The salad bar will also be available!

Brunch from 10am – 3pm

11. Summer House - 1954 N Halsted St

Summer House is ready to nurse your hangover with either brunch or lunch!

Brunch from 9am – 4pm

12. Kitsch'n on Roscoe - 2005 West Roscoe

Attend the 21st annual New Year's Day brunch! The Original Hangover Brunch started January 1st, 1999 with a full-bar, retro music, football coverage, pajama door prizes, and much more!

Brunch from 10am

13. Hilton Oak Brook Hills Resort - 3500 Midwest Road, Oak Brook, IL 60523

After a night of celebration, grab a hearty brunch and some Bloody Mary's! $42.75 per person!

Brunch from 9am - 12pm

14. Gemini - 2075 North Lincoln Avenue

Lincoln Park's classic and intimate ambiance is perfect for kicking off the new year. As are their delicious brunch options and specialty cocktails!

Brunch from 10am – 2pm

15. Sunda - 110 W. Illinois

Your favorite spot is hosting a New Year's Day brunch with special brunch items, Sunda Signature favorites, build-your-own bloody mary bar AND an Asian-inspired mimosa kit!

Brunch from 11:30am - 3pm