Your Guide to All Things Rose Gold at Disney World

Disney World knows a thing or two about marketing to every age group.

Although the theme parks and attractions are based on Disney movies, there is something to do for every age group.

A few rides are family friendly, some are for the more adventurous adults, others are strictly for children who want to see their favorite movies come to life.

And that extends beyond the parks and rides all the way to their merchandise and food!

Recently, Disney launched an all millennial pink and rose gold collection.

If you have a slight obsession with rose gold like I do, this is your quick guide to purchasing all the Instagram-friendly pieces at the parks!

1. Minnie Mouse Rose Gold Ears

You def won't be the only belle wearing rose gold Minnie Mouse ears but that doesn't take away from the fun. This accessory gives your look a girly, chic feel while also being playful and magical at the same time. And yes, it will match all your other rose gold accessories perfectly. They retail for $24.99 and can be found at every store in the parks!

Credit: Lizzy Buczak

2. Backpack + Mini Clutch

Speaking of matching accessories, the rose gold ears also have a matching rose gold sequin backpack and mini-clutch, so if you are going for the FULL rose gold look, I recommend getting all the pieces for your ensemble. The backpack retails at $85.

3. Spirit Jersey

What better way to show off your Disney spirit than by rocking a rose gold spirit jersey? Yes, they really do exist in the happiest place on Earth! You can get them for $59.99 online or for a bit more at most of the Disney gift shops! (As you can see in the pic below, if you don't want rose gold ears, you can also get light pink ones!)

4. The Best Macaron Ever

Okay, so it isn't technically rose gold but this macaron is a little piece of heaven. You have to venture to L'Artisan des Glaces in Epcot's France. There you'll find a $5 macaron strawberry ice cream sandwich that will change your life.

5. Fairytale Rose Gold Prosecco

Disney has mastered the art of making things really appealing for Instagram. If you find yourself at Disney Springs, you NEED to stop by Amorette’s Patisserie for a rose gold Minnie Mouse champagne! In addition to a refreshing glass of prosecco, the glass is topped off with white chocolate Minnie Mouse Ears dipped in rose gold. It's even more beautiful in person. You can just mention "the rose gold champagne" at the counter. Trust me, it will be the best $18 you ever spend.

Here's a picture of me with TWO of my drinks. Since it's tropical storm season in Orlando, you have to excuse how drenched I look from walking around in the rain all day. If you plan on going, make sure you bring a poncho!

7. Cakes!

While we're at it, Amorette's Patisserie is a delicious bakery filled with pastries you've only dreamt about. They also make ridiculously adorable cakes!

Also, you'll find a variety of ROSE GOLD cupcakes throughout the parks!

Here's one I spotted while dining at the Animal Kingdom:

You can see better pics of them RIGHT HERE!

So there you have it, the guide to doing Disney World in the most Instagram-friendly, rose-gold obsessed way!

Enjoy!