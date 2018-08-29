Your Guide to the Fall 2018-2019 TV Season

For some TV lovers, Labor Day weekend officially marks the transition from summer to fall.

And we all know that the best thing about fall other than the Pumpkin Spice Latte and the flannel clothing is all the new and returning TV shows.

Admit it, you had absolutely nothing to watch during the summer.

Some of the shows I'm most excited about for the 2018-2019 Fall TV season?

In terms of returning shows, I am pumped for This Is Us, Chicago PD, The Good Place, and The Resident! As for brand new shows, I'm really digging NBC's Manifest, the quirky God Friended Me, and, of course, The Originals spin-off Legacies.

Check out the TV schedule below, get comfy, and let us know what shows you can't wait for this fall!

FOX

Monday

8-9 p.m. — “The Resident” (premieres Sept 24)

9-10 p.m.. — “9-1-1” (early premiere Sept 23)

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — “The Gifted” (premieres Sept 25)

9-10 p.m. — “Lethal Weapon” (premieres Sept 25)

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — “Empire” (premieres Sept 26)

9-10 p.m. — “Star” (premieres Sept 26)

Thursday

7:30-8 p.m. ET/4:30-5 P.M PT- “Thursday Night Football” pregame show

8 p.m. — NFL Football

Friday

8-8:30 p.m. — “Last Man Standing” (premieres Sept 28)

8:30-9 p.m. — “The Cool Kids“ (premieres Sept 28)

9-10 p.m. — “Hell’s Kitchen”

Saturday

7-10:30 p.m. — “Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football”

Sunday

7-7:30 p.m. — NFL on Fox

8-8:30 p.m. — “The Simpsons” (premieres Sept 30)

8:30-9 p.m. — “Bob’s Burgers” (premieres Sept 30)

9-9:30 p.m. — “Family Guy” (premieres Sept 30)

9:30-10 p.m. — “Rel“ (premieres Sept 30)

ABC

Monday

8-10 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars” (premieres Sept 24)

10-11 p.m. — “The Good Doctor” (premieres Sept 24)

Tuesday

8-8:30 p.m. The Conners (premieres Oct 16)

8:30-9 p.m. — “The Kids Are Alright” (premieres Oct 16)

9-9:30 p.m. — “black-ish” (premieres Oct 16)

9:30-10 p.m. — “Splitting Up Together” (premieres Oct 16)

10-11 p.m. — “The Rookie” (premieres Oct 16)

Wednesday

8-8:30 p.m. — “The Goldbergs” (premieres Sept 26)

8:30-9 p.m. — “American Housewife” (new time) (premieres Sept 26)

9-9:30 p.m. — “Modern Family” (premieres Sept 26)

9:30-10 p.m. — “Single Parents” (premieres Sept 26)

10-11 p.m. — “A Million Little Things” (premieres Sept 26)

Thursday

8-9 p.m. — “Grey’s Anatomy” (two-hour premiere Sept 27)

9-10 p.m. — “Station 19” (premieres Oct 4)

10-11 p.m. — “How to Get Away with Murder” (premieres Sept 27)

Friday

8-8:30 p.m. — “Fresh Off the Boat” (new day and time) (premieres Oct 5)

8:30-9 p.m. — “Speechless” (new day and time) (premieres Oct 5)

9-10 p.m. — “Child Support” (new time) (premieres Oct 5)

10-11 p.m. — “20/20”

Saturday

8 p.m. “Saturday Night Football”

Sunday

7-8 p.m. — “America’s Funniest Home Videos”

8-9 p.m. — “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors”

9-10 p.m. — “Shark Tank” (premieres Oct 7)

10-11 p.m. — “The Alec Baldwin Show” (new title) (premieres Oct 14)

NBC

Monday

8-10 p.m. — “The Voice” (premieres Sept 24)

10-11 p.m. — “Manifest“ (premieres Sept 24)

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — “The Voice”

9-10 p.m. — “This Is Us” (premieres Sept 25)

10-11 p.m. — “New Amsterdam“ (premieres Sept 25)

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — “Chicago Med” (premieres Sept 26)

9-10 p.m. — “Chicago Fire” (premieres Sept 26)

10-11 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.” (premieres Sept 26)

Thursday

8-8:30 p.m. — “Superstore” (premieres Oct 4)

8:30-9 p.m. — “The Good Place” (premieres Oct 4)

9-9:30 p.m. — “Will & Grace” (premieres Oct 4)

9:30-10 p.m. — “I Feel Bad” (premieres Oct 4)

10-11 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU” (premieres Oct 4)

Friday

8-9 p.m. — “Blindspot” (premieres Oct 12)

9-10 p.m. — “Midnight, Texas” (premieres Oct 26)

10-11 p.m. — “Dateline NBC”

Saturday

8-10 p.m. — “Dateline Saturday Night Mystery”

10-11 p.m. — “Saturday Night Live” (encores)

Sunday

7-8:20 p.m. — “Football Night in America”

8:20-11 p.m. — NBC Sunday Night Football

CBS

Monday

8-8:30 p.m. — “The Neighborhood“ (premieres Oct 1)

8:30-9 p.m. — “Happy Together“ (premieres Oct 1)

9-10 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.“ (premieres Sept 24)

10-11 p.m. — “Bull” (premieres Sept 24)

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — “NCIS” (premieres Sept 25)

9-10 p.m. — “FBI“ (premieres Sept 25)

10-11 p.m. — “NCIS: New Orleans” (premieres Sept 25)

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — “Survivor” (premieres Sept 26)

9-10 p.m. — “SEAL Team” (premieres Oct 3)

10-11 p.m. — “Criminal Minds” (premieres Oct 3)

Thursday

8-8:30 p.m. — “The Big Bang Theory” (premieres Sept 24)

8:30-9 p.m. — “Young Sheldon” (premieres Sept 24)

9-9:30 p.m. — “Mom” (premieres Sept 27)

9:30-10 p.m. — “Murphy Brown“ (premieres Sept 27)

10-11 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.” (premieres Sept 27)

Friday

8-9 p.m. — “Macgyver” (premieres Sept 28)

9-10 p.m. — “Hawaii Five-0” (premieres Sept 28)

10-11 p.m. — “Blue Bloods” (premieres Sept 28)

Saturday

8-9 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”

9-10 p.m. — “Crimetime Saturday”

10-11 p.m. — “48 Hours”

Sunday

7-8 p.m. — “60 Minutes”

8-9 p.m. — “God Friended Me“ (premieres Sept 30)

9-10 p.m. — “NCIS: Los Angeles”

10-11 p.m. — “Madam Secretary” (premieres Oct 7)

The CW

Sunday

8-9 p.m. — “Supergirl” (New Night) (premieres Oct 14)

9-10 p.m. — “Charmed“ (premieres Oct 14)

Monday

8-9 p.m. — “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” (premieres Oct 22)

9-10 p.m. — “Arrow” (New Night) (premieres Oct 15)

Tuesday

8-9 p.m. — “The Flash” (premieres Oct 9)

9-10 p.m. — “Black Lightning” (premieres Oct 9)

Wednesday

8-9 p.m. — “Riverdale” (premieres Oct 10)

9-10 p.m. — “All American“ (premieres Oct 10)

Thursday

8-9 p.m. — “Supernatural” (premieres Oct 11)

9-10 p.m. — “Legacies“ (premieres Oct 25)

Friday

8-9 p.m. — “Dynasty” (premieres Oct 12)

9-10 p.m. — “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (premieres Oct 12)