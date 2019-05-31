Your New Batman is... Robert Pattinson!

From supernatural to superhero, Robert Pattinson is expanding his portfolio.

Variety reported that Pattinson was officially cast as the masked crusader in the upcoming movie, The Batman.

Rumors of Pattinson's new role first began circulating earlier this month, but the reaction from fans wasn't all that positive.

A Change.org petition was even created in the hopes that Warner Bros. would rethink its casting decision.

More than 6,000 people signed the “Warner Brothers, don’t do it! Don’t cast Robert Pattinson as Batman" campaign, which pointed out that the Ben Affleck-helmed Batman films were poorly received by both critics and fans.

“Don’t make the Batfleck mistake again. Don’t do it,” the campaign adds. “For the love of all that is holy, stop trashing the DC Universe.”

But those pleas fell on deaf ears cause since the decision was probably locked and loaded way beforehand.

Apparently, Pattinson beat out Nicholas Hoult (Jennifer Lawrence's ex-bf) for the role.

Pattinson is here to stay and protect our city.

Look for it on June 2021.

Do you think Pattinson will do Batman justice? Will this Batman glitter in the sun?