When "2 Become 1," indeed.

Here's something I never thought I would ever say — Zac Efron hooked up with a Spice Girl.

Which Spice Girl, you ask? If these rumors are to be believed, it was Scary Spice!

According to The Sun, Mel B and Zac Efron reportedly got together after she split from her husband of 10 years, Stephen Belafonte.

The publication alleges a source close to Mel said the two met on an exclusive dating app and flirted through text before meeting up in person.

“He ended up driving over to her pad. They hit it off and spent a few enjoyable hours together,” a friend told the British paper. “It wasn’t exactly a meeting of the minds. Neither saw it as long-term, but there was chemistry there. Mel thought Zac had an amazing body.”

We're not sure what to believe, but this wouldn't be the first time Efron has used a dating app. And since the Spice Girls were in their prime when he was a teen, it's likely he had a teenage crush on them!

Mel B and Stephen have had quite the rocky history since their split. They are currently embroiled in a custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter Madison.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court ordered Mel to undergo four months of random drug and alcohol testing after her ex said she's a “habitual, frequent and continuous” user.