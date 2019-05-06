Zara Larsson Weighs in on Game of Throne's Starbucks Cup

If you follow Zara Larsson on social media, you know that much like the rest of the world, she's really into Game of Thrones.

Naturally, when she stopped by the B96 BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage, Tyler asked her about the Game of Thrones Starbucks cup controversy.

If you're not familiar, hawk-eyed fans spotted what seemed to be a Starbucks cup on a table next to Daenerys during Sunday's episode of Game of Thrones.

The internet was split right down the middle with some amused at HBO's oversight as others while others were downright angry with the lack of attention.

As for Zara, well, she was baffled.

How could they make fans wait so long and then make such a mess of things?

Tyler had a theory... a conspiracy theory.

He believed that it was an intentional gaffe paid for by Starbucks to generate revenue and buzz, which, if you think about it, is working.

Zara was open to the possibility and had this to say: "If it is not a mistake, I applaud them. If it is a mistake, I am deeply disappointed. SHAME, SHAME, SHAME."

I think the real question is, what was Daenerys drinking? What's her Starbucks order?!

Watch the full interview below: