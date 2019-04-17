Lollapalooza Drops Day-by-Day Schedule, Single Tickets Go On-Sale

Lollapalooza has released a day-by-day schedule just as single-day tickets went on sale.

On Thursday, August 1, you'll have to choose between The Strokes and The Chainsmokers.

Friday, August 2, it's between Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

Saturday, August 3 will see Twenty One Pilots and J Balvin headlining.

And Sunday, August 4, Ariana Grande and Flume will hit the stage.

We're already struggling between which acts to see!

Tickets range from $130 for single day to $2,000 for VIP tickets.