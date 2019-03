It's almost time.

Lollapalooza's 4-Day tickets go on sale TODAY (3/19) at 10am!

4-Day general admission tickets are going for $340 while 1-day tickets are $130.

As always, tickets are expected to sell out ASAP so if you want to grab some, you better be ready.

Who do you want to see at Lolla this summer?

Check out our artist predictions and wishlist!

And you can find all things Lolla at our hub: B96.com/Lolla